WATCH: The first trailer for Teresa Ruiz’s new Netflix series ‘Mo’

Teresa Ruiz is preparing for the release of her new Netflix show ‘Mo’ and we couldn’t be more excited! The talented actress, who recently starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in ‘Father Stu,’ has embarked on a new project. Created and produced by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, joining forces with A24.

The upcoming comedy series is set to be released on the streaming platform August 24, and is based on Amer’s experiences as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Texas.

Teresa will play the role of Mo’s girlfriend Maria, and actress Farah Bsieso will play Mo’s mother, Yusra Najjar. Omar Elba portrays Sameer Najjar, Mo’s older brother, and Tobe Nwigwe is Nick, Mo’s best friend.

The new series promises to show viewers the interaction between three languages and cultures, while showing the story of a Palestinian refugee in the pursue of asylum in the United Stated and his journey to citizenship, with his family.

Watch the trailer here!

Teresa is constantly showing her talent and charisma in multiple projects, as it was recently announced that she would be added to the cast of the rom-com musical podcast series ‘Cupid’ alongside ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star Jack Dylan Grazer and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Ian McElhinney.