Teresa Ruiz: The Mexican actress that was ‘perfect’ for Mark Wahlberg’s passion project

So I know this film is six years in the making for Mark; tell me a little about how this project came into your life.

I was sent the script. I read it. I really liked it because it spoke about a vocation and faith and the capacity of a human being to be redeemed and to grow and to become whoever that person wants to become. And I met with the director the day after I read the script, and we spoke about what I liked. And she told me her vision, and we really got along. She’s very smart and strong and beautiful, inside and out. And I just wanted to work with her because she was so gentle yet knowing what she wanted. She wrote the script, she’s producing it, and directed it. And then she liked me. So we then set up a Zoom with Mark, and we read over Zoom because he was shooting a movie far away, and I was in Mexico. And that was interesting cause it was the first time that I did a reading over zoom. And then I finished the call, and I went for dinner, and then Mark called me while I was in dinner and said, ‘you know what, Teresa, I, we don’t wanna wait. You’re the perfect Carmen, and we’d like you to come and join us. This project is one of the most important projects of my life, if not the most important one. And, I want you to come.’ Everyone that is working on the project is almost like my family. So I felt like I was this guest at this party that had been in the making for so long. So I came in and they really hosted me and taught me everything that they had been researching and we rehearsed for about a month. It was a really great experience.