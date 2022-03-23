Latina actress Teresa Ruiz to co-star in Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming movie ‘Father Stu’

Teresa Ruiz is co-starring in the upcoming movie Father Stu alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, and Mel Gibson. Ruiz, who is best known for portraying cartel queen Isabella Bautista in the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico, will play the role of Carmen in the Catholic biographical drama film written and directed by Rosalind Ross.

Set to be released in the United States on April 13, 2022, the film follows amateur boxer Stuart Long that moves to Los Angeles to find money and fame after an injury ends with his sports career. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen, a Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm.

Long tries hard to win her over and even goes to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. The film follows the true-life story of Father Stuart Long (1963–2014).

The movie also includes Cody Fern, Niko Nicotera, Chiquita Fuller, and Carlos Leal. Watch the trailer below.