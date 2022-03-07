Fede Álvarez is the Uruguayan filmmaker directing the upcoming horror movie Alien, produced by Ridley Scott and set to premiere on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in Europe, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Álvarez, known for his experience in the genre, began tasting the director waters in 2009 in the short feature film Panic Attack in his native country. Following his success, Fede landed in “Don’t Breathe,” The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Evil Dead.

Now, as the director of the Alien reboot, the Uruguayan will also write the script. As a screenwriter, Álvarez has successfully developed screenplays for the remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Evil Dead, and tv series “Calls.”

According to previous reports, the 44-year-old director shared his impressive ideas with Ridley Scott, who called him to offer the opportunity. The upcoming movie allows Fede to explore his creativity since the science fiction horror film will not follow any story connected to the previous Alien movies.

“The project was resumed purely due to the strength of Fede’s proposal. It’s a really good story with a lot of characters that we’ve never seen before,“ said Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not a movie that has to be all things to all people like big-budget projects. This is closer to its roots.”

Although the premiere date is yet to be determined and revealed, according to Asbell, the movie will include brand new characters.