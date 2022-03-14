Jared Leto vs. Tom Holland? The Morbius star is manifesting a movie with Spider-Man

Tom Holland might have plans to take a break from acting, but he will have to go against Jared Leto’s manifestation abilities. Leto, who is starring as Michael Morbius in the upcoming film, Morbius, told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards he is manifesting a movie with the Spider-Man star.
Morbius hits tears on April 1st, and Leto plays the biochemist-turns-vampire. “I think it’s a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it’s a brand new character, so I’m super excited to share that with audiences,” he told ET.
In the comics, Morbius is a villain and antagonist for Spider-Man. Which presents an opportunity for a future film, and Leto is down. “I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” the 50-year old said. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”
When asked if they already had something in the works, he replied, “I’m manifesting.”
People have been speculating if Holland was going to take a break from acting since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home when Holland revealed his desires to start a family. “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Holland told PEOPLE at the time. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”
Two months later, in February, the 25-year old let the world he was stepping back after the release of The Crowded Room, and said he was confident about his decision. “I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I’m really excited about,“ Holland told CinePOP. “But I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show then I will be taking a break.”
So... it looks like Leto will have to manifest really hard if he wants the collaboration to happen any time soon.