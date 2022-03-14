Jared Leto vs. Tom Holland? The Morbius star is manifesting a movie with Spider-Man

Tom Holland might have plans to take a break from acting, but he will have to go against Jared Leto’s manifestation abilities. Leto, who is starring as Michael Morbius in the upcoming film, Morbius, told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards he is manifesting a movie with the Spider-Man star.

Morbius hits tears on April 1st, and Leto plays the biochemist-turns-vampire. “I think it’s a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it’s a brand new character, so I’m super excited to share that with audiences,” he told ET.

In the comics, Morbius is a villain and antagonist for Spider-Man. Which presents an opportunity for a future film, and Leto is down. “I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” the 50-year old said. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”

When asked if they already had something in the works, he replied, “I’m manifesting.”