Eiza González lost in paradise with Jared Leto

This week, House of Gucci actor, Jared Leto took to Instagram to share a set of vacation photos with friends. The group pics included our Latina Powerhouse, Eiza González as well as Georgie Flores, Sofia Boutella and others.

All of them seemingly enjoying a beach vacation in an unknown heavenly like location, hence his caption “lost in paradise // part 1.”

Group pic of Eiza González on her last vacation with Jared Leto

Eiza González was featured in two of these photos. In one of them, she is the focal point of the picture in the center of the group, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit posing with her legs crossed exposing the tree symbol tattoo in her right foot.

Eiza González and friends working out during their beach vacation

In the other pic, the 31 year old Ambulance actress is seen in the yacht with her famous friends doing a workout. And ﻿of course, they all look like they workout, especially Jared who at 50 years old looks amazing in the main vacation photo of him with an open Hawaiian shirt exposing his perfectly sculpted abs.