How Jared Leto spent six hours every day transforming into Paolo Gucci

If there’s one thing that fascinates us, it’s Hollywood makeovers, especially when actors transform into a completely different person to fit their role in a movie. This time Jared Leto is revealing how he got into his ‘House of Gucci’ character, spending six hours before shooting every scene of the film.

The 49-year-old actor plays Paolo Gucci, known as the former vice president of the iconic fashion house, sharing scenes with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

During his latest interview at the London premiere of the highly anticipated film, Leto described the complex physical transformation that involved a fat suit, facial prosthetics and a bald cap.

“It took about six hours every morning and about an hour to take it off at night. It was worth every single second,” he continued, “The physical is an important part but the heart and soul I would say is the most important and I would say that this role had it all.

The actor says he had to learn “a different way of walking, talking, dancing, and singing. I just have a lot of respect for Paolo Gucci and I feel very grateful that I had a chance to step into the Gucci loafers.“

Jared also described his portrayal of the character as a “painting” instead of a “photograph,” explaining that “You dive in, you do research, and read everything you can. You watch what few interviews there may have been,” revealing that he looked at photographs and let his “imagination take over.”

“It is an impression not a documentary. I really, really, really dove in deep, as you can tell.“ he added.