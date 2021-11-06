Salma Hayek meets her spicy match and talks her dyslexia, an encounter with an octopus, and her late grandfather

The Youtube show Hot Ones has had countless A-list celebrities on the show taking the spicy wing challenge and the most recent episode stars Salma Hayek Pinault. In the episode posted Thursday the 55-year-old Eternals star from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico used her experience to do her best but as the wings got hotter she ended up threatening to ‘send the Mexican mafia’ to host Sean Evans.

©Hot Ones





During the spicy challenge, she said Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the movie that made her want to become an actress. “When I was a little girl and I was watching it I thought it was amazing and I said ‘wait a minute wow. There is a universe where everything is possible and you can live in another era-in the past or in the future and you can have a real-world made out of chocolate, everything is possible, and that‘s film. Everything is possible.” She also opened up about many things, including her dyslexia, her late grandfather, and a special encounter she had with an octopus while diving.

The Frida star also reflected on her animated project “The Prophet” and said she had a sentimental attachment to the book written by Kahlil Gibran because of her grandfather who was Lebanese and kept the book by his bed. “As I grew older I read that book many different times and kept seeing it in a different way. Every time I read it I found something new to learn from it. I felt like it was yay grandfather who even though he is not here with me, he’s still teaching me about life through this amazing poet.”

By the time Hayek got to Hot Heads at 57000 Scoville, she was left impressed by the host. “I‘m impressed, your eyes are watering but you’re not pink on the face yet,” she told him. She also accused Evans of potentially using bbq sauce when he’s on the show and said she wanted to switch wings with him on the next one. “I‘m like suspicious,” she said as she took a drink of her glass of milk.

Hayek also talked about her dyslexia, “I‘m very highly dyslexic, so my brain, instead of reading words, just sees images and that’s like a good thing if you wanted to be a director.”

The Hitman‘s Wife’s Bodyguard action star got to a habanero sauce she fell in love with and explained, “You have to remember that in Mexico, you grow up with candy...It‘s sweet but it’s full of chili. There‘s a lot of spicy candy the children do eat. So you get used to it”