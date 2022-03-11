Adria Arjona and Jared Leto look like goals in the ‘Morbius’ Mexican premiere red carpet

Adria Arjona and Jared Leto look fire in the Morbius Mexican premiere red carpet. The actors were spotted at Cinepolis Plaza Carso in Mexico City, Mexico, rocking amazing outfits. Adria posed next to her co-star while wearing a Versace dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Leto wore a sheer black top under a leopard-print jacket, oversized shades, gold shoes and black pants.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor and Puerto Rico-born Giorgio Armani ambassador seemed very comfortable next to each other and were all smiles.

The pair star in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe latest film Morbius, an upcoming superhero film that follows the Living Vampire, Dr. Morbius. “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While it seems to be a radical success at first, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?” the movie’s synopsis reads.

Alongside Arjona, and Jared Leto, the cast includes Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Jared Harris as Morbius‘ mentor, Al Madrigal as FBI Agent Alberto Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson as FBI Agent Simon Stroud.

“When I started playing this role, I thought, ‘I’m playing with such amazing actors, but I’m not like Martine – I’m goofy and clumsy and Martine is very grounded and secure in herself – when she speaks, it’s like bullets coming out of her mouth.’ So I looked for inspirations,” Adria said, as reported by Screen Rant.

“I remember seeing an interview with AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and thinking, everything about her is Martine. She’s youthful, she’s fun, she cares about the way she looks, but she cares even more about what goes into her brain. She’s passionate; when she speaks, you can tell she’s done her research; she’s going to be listened to, no matter who is in front of her. So she was my starting point, a nice way to start my engines,” the actress added.