Brazilian model and activist Valentina Sampaio becomes Armani beauty newest ambassador

Brazilian model and activist Valentina Sampaio is the newest face of Armani Beauty. The 22-year-old star began her career in 2016 after walking in São Paulo Fashion Week. She then appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris for the March 2017 issue, marking her first Vogue cover. Sampaio’s career skyrocketed, and she continued appearing on the covers of Elle and Sports Illustrated.

In November 2020, Giorgio Armani guest-edited a special issue of Harper’s Bazaar Spain, on which Valentina Sampaio appeared on the cover alongside Giorgio Armani himself. “Armani beauty is my vision of what beauty should be today: meaningful and cross-cutting. Just like my clothes, my beauty products aim to empower all women, regardless of their culture, country of origin, or background. I am proud to have Valentina as the new face of Armani beauty: I admire her will, commitment, and determination. Valentina is not afraid to speak, and her words are important and touching,” the designer said.

Valentina Sampaio attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge’s Hotel on November 2, 2021 in London, England.

The brand informed HOLA! USA that Valentina will star in the 2022 beauty campaigns, shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson. She will notably feature in the new campaign of Lip Power, Giorgio Armani’s latest lipstick.