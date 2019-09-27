Kendall Jenner's makeup artist has the secret on extending your summer glow

Calling all glow enthusiasts!Kendall Jenner has finally revealed the secret behind her radiant complexion. The supermodel's main makeup artist uses three steps to give her extra luminosity. Thankfully, MUA Mary Phillips knows the winning cosmetic combination to enhancing her glow daily. Beauty experts understand how essential illuminators are to achieve a red carpet ready look. It's clear the glow beauty trend is here to stay. Keep reading for her to learn which techniques help to give that extra light to the face.

©Getty Images



Kendall has a trick to sport a luminous complexion

Phillips revealed to Allure a groundbreaking tip to enhance a natural look glow-approved makeup look and brighten up your complexion. The first step is to apply the makeup base and recommends trying the Armani Beauty Face Fabric, $64.65 and then to apply a cream illuminator. To complete the sun-kissed beauty task, add an illuminating powder. This combination helps the supermodel shine like no other.

©Getty Images



Kendall's is always rocking a natural glam

During the Coachella festival, the famous MUA who's also worked with Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowski- revealed that for the second step she prefers the Iconic London's Liquid Illuminator in Original tone, $360, “to highlight the areas and give a radiant glow.”

Although Phillips did not reveal what her preferred powder illuminator is, you can try the Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer, $57.50 for the final. It provides ultra-gloss since it includes pearly pigments in its components. This way you will achieve that desired extra glow.

©Amazon



These are the three steps which will illuminate your face like a top model

Keep in mind that you must always apply creamy or liquid products first and lastly those that come in a powder. Otherwise, the result will not look natural. With these tricks, you are ready to show off a complexion with a glow from another world. Do you sign up for the celebs' glow?



Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...