Eva Mendes has perfected the matte glow – here's how to get it

Actress Eva Mendes is famous for her eponymous fashion line for NY & Company, her movies like Hitch and her gorgeous family – partner Ryan Gosling and daughters Esmeralda and Amada. But there's also something else we love about the 45-year-old star – her beauty looks, from her bold brows to her effortless cool-girl hairstyles. What we've especially taken note of lately is her makeup, which is based around matte bronzed glow for a healthy, sun-kissed visage, even in the winter! Want to copy Eva's look? Read on for a simple and practical guide...

Eva Mendes always seems to have a natural, healthy glow

Bronze goddess

A lightweight tinted moisturizer adds evenness and freshness without overdoing it, so begin by hydrating with a tinted moisturizer like IT COSMETICS CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ ($39), a Sephora bestseller. It comes in 12 shades and is suitable for all skin types.



Bronzer + blush is the perfect equation for beautiful, natural looking skin year-round

The next step is a bronzer, like Bronzing Pressed Powder by Laura Mercier ($38), that provides light coverage and gives your skin a natural, sun-kissed appearance. For a less expensive option, try Maybelline Face Studio City Bronze, which provides close-up ready matte coverage for just $8. To complete the look, apply a touch of cheek color like e.l.f. Powder Blush Palette ($7), or for a splurge, Nars Blush ($46), for a rosy look that's super fresh, especially during the winter.

A smoky eye and nude lips work well with the look

When it comes to bronzers and cheek colors, you can get the same glowing results no matter what your skin tone. Try pink tones if you have pale skin, champagne hues for medium skin and copper shades for darker skin types. Get out there and get your matte glow on!

