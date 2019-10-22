Eva Mendes skincare©GettyImages

Eva Mendes has perfected the matte glow – here's how to get it

We love the actress' radiant, natural beauty look, so we found out how to copy it for ourselves

Ana María Paredes Q.

Actress Eva Mendes is famous for her eponymous fashion line for NY & Company, her movies like Hitch and her gorgeous family – partner Ryan Gosling and daughters Esmeralda and Amada. But there's also something else we love about the 45-year-old star – her beauty looks, from her bold brows to her effortless cool-girl hairstyles. What we've especially taken note of lately is her makeup, which is based around matte bronzed glow for a healthy, sun-kissed visage, even in the winter! Want to copy Eva's look? Read on for a simple and practical guide...

Exclusive:

We chat with Eva Mendes about being a working mom


Eva Mendes makeup secret©GettyImages
Eva Mendes always seems to have a natural, healthy glow

Bronze goddess

A lightweight tinted moisturizer adds evenness and freshness without overdoing it, so begin by hydrating with a tinted moisturizer like IT COSMETICS CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ ($39), a Sephora bestseller. It comes in 12 shades and is suitable for all skin types.

Polvo de Laura Mercier y Blush de Nars©Amazon
Bronzer + blush is the perfect equation for beautiful, natural looking skin year-round

The next step is a bronzer, like Bronzing Pressed Powder by Laura Mercier ($38), that provides light coverage and gives your skin a natural, sun-kissed appearance. For a less expensive option, try Maybelline Face Studio City Bronze, which provides close-up ready matte coverage for just $8. To complete the look, apply a touch of cheek color like e.l.f. Powder Blush Palette ($7), or for a splurge, Nars Blush ($46), for a rosy look that's super fresh, especially during the winter.

Related:

Michelle Obama's makeup artist shares his highlighting tricks and glow-to products


Eva Mendes makeup©GettyImages
A smoky eye and nude lips work well with the look

When it comes to bronzers and cheek colors, you can get the same glowing results no matter what your skin tone. Try pink tones if you have pale skin, champagne hues for medium skin and copper shades for darker skin types. Get out there and get your matte glow on!

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more