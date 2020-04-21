Ana de Armas relies on a team of specialists to support her skin, hair and nail health. But the Cuban artist also is loyal to five beauty products worth the investment. Besides promoting a healthy appearance on Hollywood blockbusters, Ana has mastered the effortless nude makeup look with luxury products that her makeup artist swears by. The Golden Globe nominee boasts natural beauty and radiant skin that it seems hard to achieve. Thankfully, the French makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis revealed in an interview on how to obtain a flawless look as Ana wears during red carpets and photoshoots. “A good makeup always starts with a good skincare routine.” shared the French makeup artist.