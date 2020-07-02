Femininity can be expressed in different ways. Although clothing and attitudes have quite a lot of influence, makeup has become an essential tool for bringing out women’s natural beauty. This is something that Latina celebrities know very well, and they use what is certainly the most beautiful and bold makeup item out there: red lipstick.

As iconic as it is provocative, red lipstick has a fascinating history that spans from the ancient Babylonian and Egyptian civilizations to today, always starring as the beloved ally of the most powerful women. Little has changed between then and now, as it’s still the color of choice for actresses, models, and influencers to create beauty looks that evoke sensuality. Below, we show you some of the most dazzling of these.