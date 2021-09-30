Adria Arjona is the face of My Way Intense, one of Giorgio Armani’s latest perfumes. The luxury brand appointed the actress for authentically “embodying the fragrances’ philosophy with her free-spirited personality and a life story that is characterized by embracing new experiences and learning from people all over the world.”

My Way Intense comes after the company unveiled My Way in 2020, a fragrance that encapsulates a new vision of femininity while committing to eco-conception and sustainability. Described as “a scent for a new generation,” My Way achieves carbon neutrality and honors the ethos of “I am what I live.”

Adria Arjona stuns in unretouched photos as she stars in Giorgio Armani’s latest campaign

In 2021, Giorgio Armani is unfolding a new chapter with a rich, opulent interpretation of the scent’s contemporary floral signature, an invitation to live life intensely while leaving a positive mark on the planet. The Italian luxury fashion house reveals its commitment to reducing the brand’s environmental impact, focusing on carbon emissions, the primary driver of climate change.

To do this, the brand strives to reduce and avoid generating carbon emissions wherever possible and keeps a record of all of them. Giorgio Armani also commits to supporting the preservation of critical forests, offsetting those remaining emissions through a program of reforestation and conservation projects.

Giorgio Armani designed my Way and My Way Intense bottles to drive a shift in luxury consumption patterns; therefore, the company offers an innovative refill system. Consumers can refill all sizes of its spray bottles seamlessly without using a funnel. This simple process is completed at home without traveling to a store by turning the refill bottle upside down to decant the fragrance into the original bottle without losing a drop. With this effortless method of refilling the bottle, Giorgio Armani is helping consumers to become more responsible with the environment.

The spray and refill bottles are crafted from recycled glass, plastic, and metal, while the spray bottle’s metal and glass components can be separated for easier recycling. The fragrance’s outer box is composed of recycled cards, with its blue lettering in vegetable-based ink.

The fragrance’s composition also guarantees sustainability and supports local communities. According to the brand, the vanilla blended into My Way and My Way Intense’s composition is sourced from Madagascar’s mountainous Loky Manambato region. The vanilla production process is controlled very closely, ensuring that it consistently has the most refined quality. Its production is part of an inclusive sourcing program in collaboration with local NGO Fanamby, which prioritizes suppliers who provide reliable work and income for vulnerable people and diversifies revenues to improve local livelihoods, supporting producers to grow rice and coffee alongside vanilla. The practice also encourages local entrepreneurship.