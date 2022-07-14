Eva Longoria stuns in a red bikini while vacationing in Capri

Summer is in full swing and Eva Longoria is one of the many people vacationing in Europe. This week she was spotted having fun in the sun aboard a boat in Capri, Italy, with her husband Jose Baston. The 47-year-old looked stunning in a hot red bikini, showcasing her toned physique that she works hard for.



Longoria stayed safe with sunscreen and enjoyed the water, showing off her impressive diving skills.



The actress and businesswoman is serious body goals. In February, she starred on the cover of Women’s Health, proving she is the queen of striking poses. She also shared some of her fitness secrets. She works with personal trainers Julia Brown and Grant Roberts and said she uses “very heavy weights” and wears a heart rate monitor. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl,” she told the outlet. Longoria also does kettlebell flow classes and yoga.

She is also an intermittent faster and clean eater. Luckily for Longoria, she doesn’t eat sweets or chocolates and hates bread. “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam,” she explained. “I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too—I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the breadbasket.”