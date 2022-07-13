Elsa Pataky embodies summer vibes in a colorful bikini

Elsa Pataky is enjoying the summer. The actress shared a photo of herself looking amazing in a bikini as she takes a break from her busy schedule, enjoying her time in the sun.

“Summer vibes!!” Pataky captioned her post, where she’s seen leaning against a wall in a colorful bikini, sandals, and an open button-down shirt. She’s wearing a flower in her hair, adding an even beachier touch to her look.

Pataky has been booked in events through the summer. First, she premiered her film “Interceptor,” and a few weeks after she accompanied her husband Chris Hemsworth at different “Thor: Love & Thunder” events.

Pataky looked stunning at the Hollywood premiere of the Marvel blockbuster, wearing a white dress that she paired with elegant Bulgari jewelry. She had a simple makeup look that matched her outfit and allowed the jewelry to stand out.