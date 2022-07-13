Elsa Pataky embodies summer vibes in a colorful bikini

Elsa Pataky is enjoying the summer. The actress shared a photo of herself looking amazing in a bikini as she takes a break from her busy schedule, enjoying her time in the sun.
“Summer vibes!!” Pataky captioned her post, where she’s seen leaning against a wall in a colorful bikini, sandals, and an open button-down shirt. She’s wearing a flower in her hair, adding an even beachier touch to her look.
Pataky has been booked in events through the summer. First, she premiered her film “Interceptor,” and a few weeks after she accompanied her husband Chris Hemsworth at different “Thor: Love & Thunder” events.
Pataky looked stunning at the Hollywood premiere of the Marvel blockbuster, wearing a white dress that she paired with elegant Bulgari jewelry. She had a simple makeup look that matched her outfit and allowed the jewelry to stand out.
Over the past few months, Pataky has talked extensively about her career and her love for action films. Aside from the fact that she loves to perform her own stunts and she loves those kinds of stories, she’s also a fan of the message they teach her kids. t is fun for her and that also shows her kids that their mom is also an action star. “Chris has been the action man in the house, and I’ve been the mom, so for our kids to watch that, ‘Oh, wow, you can be the action mom, too.’ Just being an inspiration for them. For little boys, seeing a woman kicking ass, it’s good for them. And same for my daughter, to see you’re capable. You’re a girl and you’re capable [of doing] the same as a man,” she said.
Pataky and Hemsworth have three kids: India, Tristan and Sasha. The whole family is featured in “Thor: Love & Thunder,” with India playing the daughter of Christian Bale, the film’s villain, and Tristan and Sasha playing a young version of Thor and a child from Asgard. As for Pataky, she played the role of a wolf woman that has a past with Thor.