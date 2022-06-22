Elsa Pataky talks about fame and what success means to her

Elsa Pataky stars in Netflix’s latest action movie. The Spanish actress, a veteran of the “Fast and Furious” franchise and someone who we’ll likely see in many more action movies, spoke about fame and success in a new interview, and how she’s built her career by focusing on the little things.

Pataky was featured in the cover of T Australia Magazine, where she wore a variety of amazing looks. She discussed her career and fame, something she says she didn’t seek out. “I never dreamed of being a huge star; I wanted to be an actor,” she said. When discussing success, she provided her mantra while also discussing the importance of family. “I always say, ‘Make little goals and make them happen, and that will give you the strength to keep going,’” she said. “Success is what feels right for you - makes you feel confident. For me, my family is also success.”

In her most recent film, “Interceptor,” Pataky plays the lead role of the film, an army lieutenant who must save the world when mercenaries try to launch nuclear missiles in the station she’s guarding. “I’ve always been a big fan of action movies, since I was little,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “I grew up watching Indiana Jones and wanted to be the female version of that role.”