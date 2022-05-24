Chris Hemsworth removes all his clothes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and fans are losing it

The new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been released, and this time director Taiki Waititi is unveiling more details about the highly anticipated film, including new characters, new scenes and a new side of Chris Hemsworth’s character.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for introducing new characters for future storylines, and for the next installment of Thor, Christian Bale looks unrecognizable and terrifying playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, who seems to be going against Thor in the film.

©Marvel Studios





Hemsworth promised his fans that the full trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would blow their minds, and he definitely delivered, immediately going viral on social media after viewers saw his clothes being shot away in one of the scenes. Yes, all his clothes are removed, unveiling a big tattoo on his back in honor of his brother Loki.

Fans of the franchise also revealed they have mixed feelings about Russell Crowe’s character playing Zeus, however the reactions have been hilarious, as it’s Zeus who is responsible for getting Thor naked with his powerful lighting bolts.

©Marvel Studios





“They get Russell Crowe and this is what they make him do?” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Y’all think it’ll be unpixelated in the theater?” with another person writing “Emmm, I think you’re missing one,” in reference to his back side being blurred for the scene.

And while we are not sure if Hemsworth is having more naked scenes in the long awaited movie, one thing is for sure, the God of Thunder seems to be stronger than ever.