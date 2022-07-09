Chris Hemsworth drives fans wild by reading kids’ bedtime stories

Chris Hemsworth is the latest celebrity to join CBeebies, a program for kids. In his partnership with the British channel, he read Salina Yoon’s “Stormy Night”, a children’s story about a teddy bear who’s scared of thunder. After watching him read stories and adorably use his Thor voice, fans were driven understandably wild.

The video shows Hemsworth reading the book, dressed in a beige suit. While the demographic of these videos is intended for kids, adults appeared to be way more invested in Hemsworth and his reading. “Crack open the wine ladies,” wrote someone on Twitter. “That’s going on every night before bed… for me! Thank you Cbeebies,” wrote someone else.

Hemsworth joins other actors and performers in partnering up with Cbeebies, most notably Harry Styles, Steve Carrell and Tom Hardy.

Important distraction from the news:



Chris Hemsworth is reading a CBeebies bedtime story tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y65CAhG7oY — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

Hemsworth recently starred in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” one of the most awaited releases of the year. When discussing the film with People Magazine, him and director Taika Waititi shared that their kids had a special influence on it, designing some of the “shadow monsters” that are featured in the story.

“The monsters in the film were originally based on drawings that all of our kids did,” said Waititi. When he was writing the script, he had the idea of an oil monster, and didn’t know how that looked. “What do you think that looks like? Do you think it’s spiky?” he asked his daughter, who then drew something. Hemsworth’s kids drew some characters which were then used by the film’s crew. “In some of the kids [drawings], they were super colorful. So we toned those down. But yeah, that’s why the monsters are so weird and look so cool. That’s why the monsters look like they were created by kids,” said Waititi.

Hemsworth has three kids with his wife Elsa Pataky, India, 10, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 8.