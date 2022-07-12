Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian brought their twinning game to their recent family getaway to Turks & Caicos. While celebrating Khloé‘s 38th birthday, the SKIMS founder, made sure she and her younger sister rocked the brand’s newly launched chrome designs.

While the 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman wore a metallic triangle top with matching bottoms, Khloé wore the matching one-piece.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian rock SKIMS chrome designs in a recent family getaway

Previously, the sisters took to social media to share how they were spending their tropical vacation. “Khloé‘s Bday Trip,” Kim captioned an Instagram snap, while Khloé joked about Kim’s long-lost jewelry. “We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko,” she wrote.

Ahead of the trip, People reported that the reality star and Good American founder was in the “early stages of a new relationship.” Two weeks later, it looks like things are going great, as an Us Weekly insider revealed she has moved on from Tristan Thompson and is “happy.”

There is little known about the mystery man or if he secretly joined her vacation; However, it is reported that he is a private equity investor to that Kim introduced her. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the Us Weekly source said.

They noted that Tristan wants “nothing more” than to be back with her, so “there’s jealousy there. But despite the serial cheaters “countless” attempts “to win back” KoKo, she’s “done with him for good romantically.”