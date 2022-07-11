The reason why Kim Kardashian doesn’t qualify for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most recognizable tourist attractions in Hollywood, California. The historic landmark has over 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard, and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, not even one of them belong to a Kardashian.

Welcoming an estimated 10 million annual visitors, having your name embedded in the sidewalks of the famous attractions sounds like something every famous person would want; however, not all qualify for one.

©GettyImages



Welcoming an estimated 10 million annual visitors, having your name embedded in the sidewalks of the famous attractions sounds like something every famous person would want

Although Kim Kardashian and her family are the most popular reality tv stars, their achievements in the entertainment industry are thanks to their personalities and not for playing a character. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce only allows stars with names that belong to actors, directors, producers, musicians, theatrical/musical groups, and fictional characters.

So unfortunately for Kim, just being famous and a billionaire is not enough to immortalize her name in the emblematic area. “Part of the criteria in being honored is receiving awards such as Emmys, SAG Awards, Oscars, etc., in the category of television, live stage performance, or motion pictures. They have to have a career in the business of acting for five years or more,” said a representative from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Kim knows that hope is the last thing to die; therefore, she hopes to become the first reality tv star with one monument on the Walk of Fame. “There was a quote where somebody said that reality stars will never get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she said. “I’m so competitive that I think that it would be a huge achievement and a goal that anyone would want. I would love to break that mold.”

Don’t worry, Kim! Some of the most consecrated celebrities have yet to be part of the Walk of Fame.

Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna and many more celebs doesn’t own a star for multiple reasons. Whether you have an Oscar, Grammy, or any other significant award, requiring a star is not a simple process.

A candidate must be nominated, consent to the nomination, and pay $40,000 for the star. They must also pass a thorough examination of their career, awards, and charity work and then attend a public ceremony for the star’s unveiling within five years of their nomination.