Way before social media, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was among the spots to feel more connected to our favorite celebrities. The tourist attraction —created in the 1960s— became the home to over 2,700 stars.

Located in the sidewalks of 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California, the landmark features a mix of musicians, actors, directors, producers, musical and theatrical groups, fictional characters, and other figures.

Many people believe that the most consecrated celebrities have their names inlaid in the five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars; however, some have yet to receive the honor of being part of the Walk of Fame.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

Whether you have an Oscar, Grammy, or any other significant award, requiring a star is not a simple process. A candidate must be nominated, consent to the nomination, and pay $40,000 for the star. They must also pass a thorough examination of their career, awards, and charity work and then attend a public ceremony for the star’s unveiling within five years of their nomination.

The team at Betway has discovered 10 A-list celebs who still don’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Let’s take a look: