Paul Walker & Jenni Rivera get stars at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera are being honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The two will receive the posthumous honor at some point in 2023.

Jenni Rivera performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2012.

The deaths of Walker and Rivera rocked the entertainment community due to their tragic nature. Walker passed away at 40 years old, in a car crash in Los Angeles in 2013. Rivera, who greatly contributed to the popularity of Regional Mexican music in the U.S, passed away at 43, in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico in the year 2012.

Per Deadline, Walker and Rivera are being honored alongside an impressive roster of entertainers, including Marc Anthony, Ludacris, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore, and more.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of Los Angeles most famous landmarks, visited by millions of tourists on a yearly basis. It currently has around 2,700 stars, celebrating the impact of iconic figures in the industry.

While being selected for the star is a great honor in itself, it doesn’t guarantee that a star will get made. Honorees then have two years to take action on the award, having to pay a $50,000 fee in order for their star to get made and unveiled. This fee is usually paid by the nominating organization to the Hollywood Historic Trust, a foundation that preserves Hollywood as a museum.