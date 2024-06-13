Jelly Roll opens up about performing with Eminem; ‘Coolest moment of my career’

Jelly Roll is living his dreams. The singer and rapper recently attended the CMA Fest, where he spoke about some of the career highs he’s experienced, revealing that performing with Eminem was something he wouldn’t be forgetting any time soon.

Eminem performing at Michigan Central

“When I think about coolest moments of my career, right now at the top, there has to be this thing that I got to go sing with Eminem in Detroit,” said Jelly to Entertainment Tonight. “I got to sing ‘Sing for the Moment’ with him, which is a record where he sampled Steven Tyler. I mean, just what an incredible night and I got to go do it in Detroit. It was unreal.”

Eminem and Jelly Roll’s performance took place at Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central on June 6th. Jelly revealed that Eminem’s team had reached out to him, something that he “thought it was a joke until I met Eminem himself.” He now considers Eminem a friend.

“His name is Paul,” said Jelly of Eminem’s manager, “and I was like, ‘Paul, don’t play.’ He was like, ‘I swear. And as soon as I met Eminem, it was like the coolest moment ever, man.”

You can watch the full performance below:

More about Detroit’s Michigan Central concert

The Michigan Central concert featured performances from Jack White, Diana Ross, Big Sean, and more, all compiled to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station, a location that opened in 1913 and closed in 1988.

The concert was executive produced by Eminem, who performed four songs, including the first ever performance of his new single, “Houdini.”