New Music Friday: Eminem, Jessie Reyez, Tokischa, J Noa, Café Tacvba, and more

We are just one day away from June, and almost half-way done with 2024. It's been a great year for new music, and this week is no different. Get your playlist ready and enjoy our weekly roundup of new music released this week from a variety of genres, A List names and rising stars.

1. Jessie Reyez - Shut Up feat. BIG SEAN

Jessie Reyez teams up with rap superstar Big Sean for her new power anthem, “SHUT UP.” This marks their first collaboration, and the chemistry is undeniable. The track showcases Reyez flow over an explosive beat, while Big Sean’s essence adds depth to the song. The accompanying video features vibrant visuals and special guest appearances, including a cameo from her mom Carmen and a panel of judges featuring singers JoJo and Nija, and actress Inanna.

2. Gordo, Nicki Nicole, Sech - Cafecito

Nicaraguan-American DJ/Producer GORDO bring together an all-Latin American team, featuring Argentine sensation Nicki Nicole and Panamanian star Sech. The track shows off Nicole’s unique flow and power with Sech’s smooth vocals and reggaeton vibe. ‘Cafecito,’ showcases GORDO’s high-energy, blending electronic beats with Latin rhythms that’s perfect for summer.

3. Eminem - Houdini

Eminem is back and bringing nostalgia with “Houdini.” The legendary rapper is getting mixed reviews on the actual song, but the music video takes fans on a journey with the Real Slim Shady’s past and present. Featuring the one and only Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and more, it’s a wild and heavily produced video worth watching. The track is currently trending #1 on YouTube.

4. Jhayco - Torii

Puerto Rican hit maker Jhayco bring the energy with his new track, “Torii.’” Showcasing the reggaetonero’s signature flow the track is perfect for those summer nights. The track is a preview of his anticipated next album.

5. J Noa - Mátense Por la Corona

Dominican rap star and Latin Grammy nominee, J Noa, releases her highly anticipated debut album Mátense Por la Corona. “The album represents so many beautiful things to me. It’s my first album, and I feel that all the work I’ve done over the years has been worth it. It signifies the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another very important one,” the rapper said in a press release. The focus track, “Mátense Por la Corona,” comes with a black-and-white video filmed in Santo Domingo.

6. Tokischa - Sol

Tokischa releases her new single “Sol.” The dreamy alt-reggaeton track showcases a new, softer side of Tokischa. Perfect for summer, the dreamy alt-reggaeton rhythm is a smooth and vibey listening experience. The music video shows Tokischa on a journey through a dark time, using substances and working in a call center, to pursuing her dreams of a musical career.

7. Gusi - Monte Adentro

Colombian singer-songwriter Gusi, known for his tropical rhythms releases his new album,“ Monte Adentro.” This 7-track album pays homage to origins, customs, traditions, and love for one’s own culture through Caribbean sounds fused with pop. The focus track, also titled “Monte Adentro,” showcases Gusi’s new touch with instruments like violin and trombones, and comes with a music video showcasing the Colombian countryside.

8. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso “AGUA” feat. TINI

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso’s album, “BAÑO MARIA,” is here and includes a collaboration with TINI titled “AGUA.” This R&B-infused track showcases the voices of all three artists seamlessly merged.

9. Café Tacvba - La Bas(e)

Mexican rock legends Café Tacvba, which debuted in 1992, drop the official video for their new single “La Bas(e).” Directed by Persia Campbell, it marks their first song after 7 years since ‘Jei Beibi.’ The song, produced by the band and Gustavo Santaolalla, champions immigrant rights, echoing unity and brotherhood.

10. Oscar Maydon, Junior H - Volver al futuro

Mexican artists Oscar Maydon and Junior H collaborate on a corrido tumbado track titled “Volver Al Futuro.” Infused with Sad Boy style, the song speaks to those navigating relationships that has started to lose its flame.