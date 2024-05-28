Lola Consuelos shocks the internet with her cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos has fans saying she should be on the radio. Last week, the daughter of the famous couple shared an acappella stripped-down cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s viral song “Espresso,” and it’s very impressive.



Lola is pursuing a music career and has been releasing singles since 2022. She has three on Spotify, with her latest, “Roles” just released this year in April.

The 22-year-old just graduated from New York University in 2023, so it seems like now that she has her degree in her pocket, she is putting her all into music.

What’s interesting is that Lola’s voice has seemingly come out of nowhere. Ripa explained in a 2022 interview that she and Mark have no musical talent. “She definitely is interested in you know, well I guess showbiz is the record industry, but it’s like, we have no musical talent between the three of us,” Ripa told Access Hollywood, including her older brother Michael in the mix. “But she definitely has all the talent for all of us. So yeah, I think that’s in her future.”



In a world of nepo babies, it is always nice when they actually have talent. Plus, Lola, who also plays the keyboard has been releasing music pretty low key. While her parents could probably help her produce huge music videos, the releases on YouTube have only come with cover art.

But they have been there as a critic. Following the release of her song “Paranoia Silverlining” in 2022, she told PEOPLE, “My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured.”



Lola, has two siblings, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20. Michael followed in their parent’s footsteps as an actor. It is something she said has never called her, “Never once have I ever felt the need to do that because they do that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. She didn’t rule out it in the future, she called music her “main priority.”

While she covered one of the poppiest of pop songs, Lola describes her music as “soulful” and “a little R&B and maybe a bit alternative.” She also hopes to release an album soon and perform live. “Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent. I just wanna make sure I’m comfortable with the music I’m putting out, I’m happy with it, and I’m ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don’t feel the need to rush anything, because I’m enjoying what I’m doing so much that I’m just trying to let it flow naturally,” she told the outlet.