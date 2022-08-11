Lola Consuelos says parents are ‘last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are fans of their daughter Lola’s first song! Lola Consuelos revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that her famous parents were the first to listen to her single, “Paranoia Silverlining,” which features JO JO.

“They loved it,” Lola said. “My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured.”

©Getty Images



On Aug. 9, Kelly shared a video of herself and Mark lounging by a pool as Lola’s song played, writing, “Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms!”

The couple’s daughter released her first single, “Paranoia Silverlining,” this week. “I’ve been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me,” Lola told PEOPLE. “So I came up with the idea around ‘Paranoia Silverlining,’ which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don’t exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid.”

“It was just a good theme for what was going on in my life at the moment and I really liked the vibe and the sound of everything. I thought, ‘If I don’t do this now, I don’t know if I ever will,’ because I can second guess myself a lot,” Lola continued.