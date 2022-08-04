Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter to release her first single

Lola Consuelos is set to release her first single this month! Proud parentsKelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to their respective Instagram Stories this week to promote the song.
Sharing a photo of her 21-year-old daughter, Kelly wrote: “6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’s FIRST SINGLE IS OUT❤️.” The TV personality also included a link to a TikTok featuring a clip of Lola’s song titled “Paranoia Silverlining.”
Similarly, Mark wrote on his story (via Entertainment Tonight Canada): “@theyoungestyung First single out in 6 DAYS!!!” The Riverdale actor also shared a link to TikTok.
Lola’s single, “Paranoia Silverlining,” will be released on Aug. 9. The singer has described the tune on her TikTok as a “sunset theme song.”
Last month, Kelly, who is also a mom to 25-year-old son Michael and 19-year-old son Joaquin, spoke about her daughter’s music career during an interview with Access Hollywood.
Referring to herself, husband Mark and son Michael, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host said, “We have no musical talent between the three of us.” “But she definitely has all the talent for all of us,” Kelly added. “I think that’s in her future.”