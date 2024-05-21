Eminem’s oldest child Hailie Jade gets married to Evan McClintock

Congratulations are in order for Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, who said “I do” to her partner Evan McClintock over the weekend. Hailee is the oldest daughter of the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and his ex, Kim Scott.

The host of the “just a little shady” podcast shared a gallery of images from her special day where she looked gorgeous in her white gown. “Waking up a wife this week,” she captioned the post. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

The couple first met at Michigan State University in 2016. Her groom was in the comments, sharing his excitement and pride “That’s my wife (fire emoji)” he wrote. “Best weekend of my life.”





The couple held their ceremony in Battle Creek, Michigan. In photos published by TMZ, her famous dad was seen dancing with her for the traditional father-daughter dance.

He was also photographed standing next to the happy couple. The legendary rapper wore sunglasses in all the photos. It’s unclear if the glasses were a fashion statement or to hide some wet eyes. Eminem has now watched two of his daughters say “I do.” He attended his adopted daughter Alaina Scott’s wedding last summer.

According to TMZ, it was a moderately sized event made of close family and friends, with stars like 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine reportedly in attendance.



With three million followers on Instagram, fans of the rapper have always been interested in Hailie’s life. She was born on December 25, 1995, in Detroit, Michigan, and was mentioned in several of his songs, with “Hailie’s Song,” dedicated to her.

Who is her husband?



According to the LA Times, McClintock is an executive at Michigan company Scout, an investigations-management operation that helps companies protect against brand erosion. He seems to enjoy his privacy, as his Instagram is private, with only 732 followers.

While they maintain their privacy, she did share some insight on the September 30 episode of her podcast. The soon-to-be bride told her friend and cohost Brittany Ednie they had a “big discussion,” over his need to sleep in silence. “I used to have an industrial-sized fan on the floor of my room, and I miss it every day,” she said.

Thankfully, they already know how important compromisation is and now have a “not-so-loud fan.” She also revealed that he talks in his sleep, and they’ve even had conversations.