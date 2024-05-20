Adele sends love to her stepdaughter on her graduation

During her Las Vegas show on May 17, Adele took a heartfelt moment to celebrate a significant milestone in her personal life. The 36-year-old artist paused between songs to congratulate Reonna Simone Paul, the daughter of her longtime partner, Rich Paul, on her college graduation. A fan-captured video from the event shows the singer’s touching tribute, highlighting her deep affection and pride.

During her performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, part of her highly acclaimed “Weekends With Adele” residency, the globally renowned singer shared the joyous news with her audience. “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend,” she announced, her voice brimming with pride. “Her name is Reonna,” the musician continued, referring to the recent Clark Atlanta University graduate. “So I love you, darling. Congratulations.”

Adele also revealed that Reonna is the first member of her family to graduate from college. “How amazing is that? It’s a f------ vibe,” the 16-time Grammy winner exclaimed, capturing the significance of the achievement. Despite being in Las Vegas, Adele clarified that her heart was with Reonna and her family, who were celebrating in Atlanta. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her,” she explained. “And obviously, I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”

The heartwarming shout-out shows the close bond Adele shares with Rich Paul’s family. Adele, who has been publicly dating the 42-year-old sports agent since July 2021, also has an 11-year-old son, Angelo, from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki.

Reonna, who earned her degree in psychology from the historically black university (HBCU) Clark Atlanta, celebrated her graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post. ‘It’s been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable. This experience has truly been a dream,’ she wrote, reflecting on her academic journey. Reonna expressed profound gratitude for the opportunities and experiences provided by the university, emphasizing how the culture and community of Clark Atlanta have shaped her.

“In the beginning, I had no direction of who I would be or where I would wanna go throughout my matriculation here. When I finally found my way... there was no looking back,” Reonna continued. “Thank you CAU for the culture, community, opportunities and life experiences that money can’t buy. I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it.”