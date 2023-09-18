Did Adele have a secret wedding ceremony with ‘husband’ Rich Paul?

Adele left her fans surprised after her recent concert in Las Vegas, after seemingly revealing that she is already married to her romantic partner Rich Paul. The singer keeps proving that the pair are going strong in their relationship after two years of dating and recently revealed that they are even thinking about expanding their family, and have already been talking about potential baby names.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner had a brief conversation with a woman in the audience while saying hello to her fans. The excited fan asked Adele if she could marry her, to which she responded by talking about her “husband” Rich Paul. “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she said.

The pair have been living together for a while now

“Can you try?” the fan insisted, making Adele laugh and reply; “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.” Following the viral interaction fans of the acclaimed musician took to social media to wonder about her relationship status, as she is known to keep her personal life private, and rarely shares details about her family and love life.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???, adding “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” The pair went public with their romance back in July 2021 and sparked engagement rumors in summer 2022 when she was seen wearing a diamond ring. However, she confessed to Elle magazine at the time that she just loved “high-end jewelry.”

Just a few weeks ago Adele revealed to her fans that she wants to be a mom again soon. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone,” she added, commenting on some of the names the couple has talked about.