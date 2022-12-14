Adele gets real about her divorce: ‘Basically five therapy sessions a day’

Adele opened up to her fans about her love life and her divorce, revealing during the latest concert of her Las Vegas residency, that she started taking her mental health very seriously following her breakup in 2019.

Loading the player...

The 34-year-old singer said she wanted to hold herself accountable and it ultimately helped her overcome some of her struggles. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day,” she said with a laugh.

Adele continued explaining that the main reason for her therapy sessions was her breakup, but ended up exploring aspects of her professional life. “I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally,” she said.

“That’s why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,” Adele confessed to her fans.

She also says she is “just a human” and after going through therapy she realized she puts too much pressure on herself, trying to be “perfect.”

“If my voice ain’t top-notch that’s alright, but my soul is top-notch, I’ll tell you that — that’s what I try to say to my therapist,” Adele admitted, sharing how grateful she is for her Las Vegas experience. “Having the human interaction every weekend is honestly— I’m the happiest I’ve ever ever ever ever been.”