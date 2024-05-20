Tom Hanks asks his son Chet to explain the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar kicked off some of the best rap beef we’ve seen in decades. With the rappers going back and forth with viral songs, millions have been invested in the drama, including A lister and Hollywood icon, Tom Hanks.



©GettyImages



Tom Hanks has 4 children

On Monday, his son Chet Hanks, who is also a rapper, shared screenshots of the Forrest Gump star’s text messages to him asking for an explanation of the drama. “Hey big Maine,” his father asked him. Chet acted swiftly to make sure his dad was caught up on the tea, giving him a pretty concise and spot-on summary of how it all went down. “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F**k the Big 3, it’s just big ME’ initiating the beef. Then Drake was like ‘you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever,’” he explained.

“And then Kendrick was like, you’re a deadbeat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent. So Drake came back and was like, ‘oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife’” but literally 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake’s entire psyche,” he continued.



The 33-year-old even provided a personal anecdote for his Oscar award-winning father to help understand it further, saying Kendricks’s song “Not Like Us,” was “pretty much the equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. Like if you hear it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

After taking it in, the Asteroid City star responded, “Holy cow! These are fighting words. Are people taking sides?? Who’s winning?” Confused by how his dad didn’t understand his explanation that Kendrick won the beef, he replied, “Did you not just read what I said” with crying, laughing emojis.

While Chet and Lamar’s fans think Lamar won, Drake does still have loyal fans standing by him. But things seem to have settled down between the rappers ever since Drake released his last song, “THE HEART PART 6.” Lamar has not responded, but many do not think that he needs to after “Not Like Us.” The track has gone mega-viral and is even playing in clubs. It has over 50M views in two weeks and is still the #1 trending song for music on YouTube.