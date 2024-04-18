Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade hosts her Bachelorette party on a yacht

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is celebrating her Bachelorette party. The 28 year old is engaged to Evan McClintock, and celebrated the occasion alongside her friends and her sister Alaina Marie in Tampa.

Scott shared photos of the celebration on Instagram, showing her alongside some of her closest friends aboard a yacht in Tampa. The guests wore cowboy hats for the occasion, with Scott having a special one in white while her bridal party had them in beige. Scott rounded out the look with an all white two piece bathing suit. In the post’s final image, she’s seen wearing white sunglasses and some white pants. “Tampa baes,” she captioned the post, adding a white heart and a palm tree emoji.

On her TikTok account, Scott shared some more footage of her preparation for her Bachelorettes, including the gift bags for the bridesmaids, which included a speaker, a white noise machine, and medications and supplements.

Scott and McClintock got engaged in February of last year, and have celebrated their engagement over the course of the past year, hosting various parties and get togethers with friends and family.

Alaina had her wedding last year

Scott’s sister, Alaina, married last year. Scott served as the bridesmaids, with many followers praising her dynamic with her sister and commenting on it on the posts that were shared on social media.

Eminem was notably absent from the wedding photos, sparking some conversation from his fans. “Marshall wasn’t at the wedding?” wrote someone on X.

Other viewers argued that Eminem deserved some privacy and had the right to skip out on events that would be dissected by his fans. “He absolutely deserves privacy and no there’s not going to be any pictures of him for the public he doesn’t want him being famous steal the light from his daughter on the most special day of her life he wants her wedding day to be about his daughter not him what a great father,” wrote a different person.

It was ultimately revealed that Eminem walked his daughter down the aisle. “He wasn’t going to miss that,” said Alaina to PEOPLE.