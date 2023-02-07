Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged; fans make rap jokes

Eminem may be walking his daughter Hailie Jade down the aisle soon! The 27-year-old revealed on Monday that her now fiancé Evan McClintock got down on one knee to pop the big question, and she said yes.

Haile shared a gallery of photos showing off her ring with the moment she said yes. “Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you,” she wrote in the caption.



As the daughter of Eminem, fans couldn’t help but make hilarious rap jokes. Several comments allude to his famous song, “Lose Yourself.” “Poor guy. I bet his palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy, whipped vomit off his shirt already, mom’s spaghetti. He’s nervous but on the surface, he does look calm and ready,” wrote one user.

Others wanted to know if McClintock asked Eminem for his approval. “Did he pass the freestyle test tho?” “Now to wait for Slim Shady’s response,” some quipped. “Behold the bravest man in the world,” added another.

Hailie runs the “Just a Little Shady” podcast and has kept her relationship relatively private, only posting a few photos over the years. It’s believed they met while studying at Michigan State University. As noted by Pop Sugar, they went Instagram official in 2016 after her 21st birthday celebration.





According to LA Times, McClintock is an executive at Michigan company Scout, which is an investigations-management operation that helps companies protect against brand erosion. He seems to enjoy his privacy, as his Instagram is private, with only 749 followers.

While they maintain their privacy, she did share some insight on the September 30 episode of her podcast. The soon to bride told her friend and cohost Brittany Ednie they had a “big discussion,” over his need to sleep in silence. “I used to have an industrial-sized fan on the floor of my room, and I miss it every day,” she said.

Thankfully they already know how important compromisation is, and they now have a “not-so-loud fan.” She also revealed that he talks in his sleep, and they’ve even had full conversations.

Eminem’s three children

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, raised three children with his ex-wife Kim Scott. Hailie was born on December 25, 1995, in Detroit, Michigan, and was mentioned in several of his songs, with “Hailie’s Song,” in dedication to her.

He adopted his oldest daughter Alaina, whose biological mother was Kim’s sister Dawn Cott, who struggled with drugs and died in 2016. Alaina got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, in December 2021.

In 2010 Eminem mentioned his three children in his song “Going Through Changes.” “Hailie, this one is for you, Whitney, and Alaina too / I still love your mother, that’ll never change,” he sings in the song.

Whitney is nonbinary and has since changed their name to Stevie. Stevie was born to Kim and their then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. Eminem adopted them in 2005.