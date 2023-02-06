Lele Pons shares a look at her wedding invitation while wearing a bikini and a veil

Lele Pons has revealed her wedding invitation in a fittingly unconventional way.

The 26 year old influencer, who’s engaged to Guaynaa, shared some details of her coming wedding over social media, making the announcement while wearing a white bikini and a wedding veil.

Pons shared multiple images on an Instagram post, including one of herself carrying her covered wedding dress. Other details revealed include an estimate of how many guests will be attending in a seating chart that reveals part of the wedding’s layout.

“We’re a month away, guess who’s coming”” she captioned the post, which featured the wedding invitation in green and gold paper. Per the information shared on social media, Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding will occur on March 4th.

Pons and Guaynaa got engaged in June of last year. Guaynaa asked Pons to marry her while performing onstage at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest music festivals. Pons shared a video of the moment, which shows her shocked as she accepted his proposal in front of thousands of people.

The couple’s friends were quick to celebrate the engagement, with many like Paris Hilton, Sebastian Yatra, Mau y Ricky, and Kimberly Loaiza dropping comments and wishing them the best over their union.

The photos also showed her invitation and a look at the wedding’s seating chart

Pons has been teasing the wedding since, keeping plenty of details under wraps. A few months ago, she revealed the names of her bridesmaids, who are some of the leading figures in the entertainment industry. These include Paris Hilton, Anitta, Kimberly Loaiza, Hanna Stocking, Nicole García Isadora Figueroa, and Isabel Grutman.