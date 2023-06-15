Eminem walked Alaina down the aisle at her wedding and Hailie was her maid of honor

Eminem’s oldest daughter Alaina Scott is officially in her “wife era.” The 30-year-old said “I do” to Matt Moeller on June 9th in a “Great Gatsby glam” themed ceremony. Alaina shared details of the wedding with People, revealing that her famous father walked her down the aisle.



Alaina and Matt tied the knot at the Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Shelby Township, Michigan. “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle,“ she told the outlet.

The “Rap God” rapper made sure he was there for the special moment, “my dad walked me down the aisle,” she said. “He wasn’t going to miss that.” Her sister Hailie Jade, 25 was her maid of honor. “It was something I’ll never forget, having my sister there on such a special day, especially now that she’s engaged,” she said.



Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, raised three children. Alaina is Eminem’s niece, but he legally adopted her in the 2000s and raised her as his own, with his ex-wife Kim Scott. “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed,” she told the outlet.



Alaina’s biological mom was Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott, who struggled with addiction and died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. Eminem shares his biological daughter Hailie, with Kim.

A small wedding

The couple announced their engagement in December 2021. Alaina told the outlet she planned the wedding all on her own, “down to every last detail.”

They exchanged handwritten vows in front of 125 guests. She told the outlet they kept the guest list small, with people who are a part of their daily lives. “We did something super untraditional and didn’t allow many plus ones. This was important to us,” she said.