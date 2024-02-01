How was Kobe Bryant’s relationship with his daughters?

Kobe Bryant had a very close and loving relationship with his daughters. He was a devoted father who spent much time with them and often spoke publicly about how much he cherished his role as a girl dad.

In particular, he was very proud that his daughter, Gianna, shared his passion for basketball and was already showing signs of becoming a talented player herself. Kobe was known for being a fierce competitor on the court, but he was also a loving and supportive dad.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The late athlete had daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri with Vanessa Bryant. For Kobe, being a girl dad was something he wore as a badge of honor, and he was considered the “MVP of girl dads.”

During an interview with Extra, Kobe spoke about how having a boy never affected him, despite others‘ comments. “Guys, keep teasing me,” he said. “My friends say, ’It takes a real man to make a boy,‘ I’m like, ’Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.‘”

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s daughters

Natalia Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa welcomed their first child, Natalia, on January 19, 2003. From birth, Natalia became a regular fixture at her father’s basketball games, often seen sitting on the sidelines with her mom or babbling away on Kobe’s lap during post-game interviews.

Kobe Bryant with wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, July 23, 2005.

As she grew older, Natalia became interested in the fashion industry and announced her partnership with IMG Models in 2021, just after turning 18. Now, at 21, she is a college student at the University of Southern California, where she is studying to be a filmmaker. Despite her busy schedule, Natalia hopes to continue pursuing her modeling career alongside her studies.

Her parents‘ influence and support have shaped Natalia’s journey to becoming a model and filmmaker. Her mother, Vanessa, is a former model herself, while her father’s passion for creativity and storytelling has inspired Natalia to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry. Despite the tragic loss of her father in 2020, Natalia remains determined to carry on his legacy and make a name for herself in the world of film and fashion.

Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their second daughter, Gianna, into the world on May 1, 2006, three years after the birth of their first daughter. Gianna, affectionately known as Gigi, developed a passion for basketball at a young age and aspired to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Kobe recognized her talent and coached her team at the Mamba Sports Academy, where she trained tirelessly to improve her skills. He was a proud father who supported and encouraged her dream of playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Despite her young age, Gigi left an indelible mark on the basketball world and inspired many young girls to pursue their passion for the sport.

Gianna passed away at 13 in the helicopter crash that killed her father and seven other people, including the pilot. As informed by People, Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest on February 7, 2020, at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

Bianka Bryant

Vanessa and Kobe were blessed with their third child, a beautiful baby girl named Bianka Bella, on December 5, 2016. The couple was overjoyed with their new bundle of joy and decided to keep her away from the public eye for the first 16 days of her life.

Finally, on December 21, they shared the first photo of their adorable daughter wrapped snugly in a soft pink blanket. The image quickly went viral; fans couldn’t stop gushing over how cute and precious little Bianka was.

Bianka was four years old when her father and sister died; despite she might not having a lot of memories due to her young age, Vanessa is making sure her two youngest daughters know everything about their deceased father and Gigi.

Capri Bryant

Capri was born on June 20, 2019, months before Kobe passed. Although he couldn’t celebrate her first birthday, both share the same name, as she was named Capri Kobe, after him.