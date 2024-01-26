Kobe Bryant’s Death anniversary: His legacy four years after his passing

It’s been four years since the world lost one of the greatest basketball players of all time - Kobe Bryant. The news of his sudden and tragic death sent shockwaves across the globe and left a void in the hearts of millions of fans. However, even in death, Kobe’s legacy inspires and motivates people worldwide.

Kobe’s legacy is not just about his incredible basketball court talent but also his unwavering work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence. He was a fierce competitor who pushed himself and his teammates to be the best they could be. His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his ability to perform under pressure was legendary.

This 08 February, 1997, file photo shows Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the trophy for winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kobe’s legacy extends far beyond basketball

He was a devoted husband and father, a philanthropist, an entrepreneur, and a role model for people of all ages and backgrounds. He was a champion for women’s sports and was committed to helping young people achieve their dreams. He was a true inspiration both on and off the court.

Kobe’s legacy has continued to grow in the years since his passing. His impact on basketball is undeniable, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever. His work ethic and dedication to excellence inspire young athletes worldwide, and his legacy lives on through the Mamba Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive social change through sports.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to announce the special meaning behind changing the Mamba Sports Foundation’s name. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita”

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.

Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’s mission is to help people develop learning skills, enhance character traits, and expand personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self confidence through spots.

Kobe Bryant’s induction to The Orange County Hall of Fame

Orange County has introduced The Orange County Hall of Fame to honor well-known figures from Southern California for their remarkable journeys, accomplishments, and contributions in the county and beyond. The inaugural class of 2023 includes Kobe Bryant, whose legacy remains despite him not being physically on earth with us.

Kobe Bryant’s image is all over California

In addition to Orange County, Kobe Bryant’s image is all over California, which his eldest daughter, Natalia, enjoys seeing. During an interview with Town & Country, the student and model said despite seeing him and her sister’s street art can be bittersweet, she still appreciates the love. “I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I’m driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems,” she told the publication.

Admired by Hollywood’s biggest stars

Days before Kobe’s death anniversary, Taylor Swift made a sweet gesture toward the late athlete. The singer was captured wearing a necklace inspired by Kobe. The piece of jewelry is a gold pendant engraved with Kobe’s quote, “Bet on yourself,” and his name.

The piece —which is no longer available — was part of Vanessa’s capsule jewelry collection Mambacita x ZC jewelry, in collaboration with jewelry company Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The limited edition collection was in support of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

In 2021, Pau Gasol remembereding his “hermano” and former teammate on the first anniversary of his death. The Spanish basketball player took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 26, to pen a moving tribute alongside photos of him and Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the helicopter crash that killed both in 2020.

Pau and the Bryants are still close. The retired basketball player visits the family often and is present almost every holiday. Recently, he celebrated Natalia’s 21st birthday alongside his wife.

As we reflect on the fourth anniversary of Kobe’s passing, we are reminded of his impact on the world and the importance of his legacy. His life was cut short far too soon, but his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Kobe - your legacy lives on.