Vanessa Bryant reacts to Taylor Swift wearing a Kobe Bryant necklace

Vanessa Bryant reacted to Taylor Swift’s sweet gesture toward her late husband, Kobe Bryant. The philanthropist and mother of four took to social media to thank the singer for wearing a necklace inspired by Kobe.

Vanessa shared an image of Swift wearing the necklace and added the words, “We Love You, Taylor.” The piece of jewelry is a gold pendant engraved with Kobe’s quote, “Bet on yourself,” and his name.

The piece —which is no longer available — was part of Vanessa’s capsule jewelry collection Mambacita x ZC jewelry, in collaboration with jewelry company Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The limited edition collection was in support of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Swift had a friendship with Kobe and even made a surprise appearance on stage with her at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

In 2019, Kobe said he was a Taylor Swift fan. “I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things,” Kobe told on The Jordan Harbinger Show. “You can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer.”

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe also spoke about her success in the music industry. “It’s not just genre-specific, but it’s like, Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why?”

“I don’t care if you don’t like her music. Look at what she’s doing,” he said.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore died in a 2020 helicopter crash. The former NBA star said the singer also spent time with his daughters. “She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift,” he said. “If she needs something, I’m always there.”