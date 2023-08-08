Alicia Keys shares heartwarming letter from Taylor Swift to her Son Genesis

Alicia Keys’ son Genesis is an adorable Swiftie! The eight-year-old, who she shares with Swizz Beatz (real name Kasseem Dean), recently attended Taylor Swift’s concert, where he had an incredible time. Keys shared some memories on social media, revealing that she even gave him a special gift.

Keys, who was recently on tour, shared a two-minute video on TikTok from the concert where Genesis even got to give her a bracelet. The mom and son duo jammed out to her songs in the crowd before leaving the show via golf cart, like the VIPS they are. “So you got something from Taylor,” she said in the clip.

Once they got to the car, she showed him a handwritten letter. “Hi, my friend I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight. I hope you have so much fun at the show, and I’ll be waving at you, love Taylor Swift,” it said.

©Alicia Keys





The happy young boy said with a smile, “I’m gonna frame it.” He also sent a message to Swift saying he loved her show and was happy he got to meet her again.

The first time Genesis met Taylor Switt

Swift’s message, “I’ll be waving at you,” was especially cute, because the first time they met was at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards when the singers were seated near each other. The “No One” singer shared an adorable video where they are waving at each other, with Genesis looking captivated.



Genesis, who recently protected her from unruly concertgoers, has been making more appearances on Keys’ Instagram channel. Last week he had her followers laughing when she shared a video of him appauled at her heart shapped pasties. “I’ve never seen anybody do that,” he said. “Everybody has boobs,” the mom of two assured him.