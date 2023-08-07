Sofia Vergara looks stunning at Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara is stepping out in style. The Colombian icon looked stunning in a dazzling ensemble at the highly anticipated concert of Taylor Swift in Los Angeles, following her unexpected divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The newly single Holywood star was spotted attending the show with one of her friends, wearing black and silver wide-leg pants with a matching strapless top. The actress wore minimal jewelry, including a diamond ring with matching diamond earrings.

She completed the look with a black purse and matching platforms. Sofia rocked her signature soft glam makeup look with a red lip and was photographed arriving at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

The star has been focusing on herself and has been seen enjoying some time with her friends as she starts a new chapter in her life. She recently documented another outing in Los Angeles, spending some quality time with two of her friends at SoHo house. “LA nights,” she wrote on Instagram, wearing a casual chic outfit, which consisted of denim jeans and a black top.

As to any developments on her divorce after 7 years of marriage, it was reported that Sofia asked the court to uphold her prenup and to retain various assets, including jewelry, artwork, and other valuables. In her documentation, Vergara states she wants to preserve her earnings made before, during, and after her marriage to Manganiello.

Vergara and Manganiello announced their split sharing a joint statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple shared, in a statement obtained by Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”