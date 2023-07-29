Sofia Vergara through the years: From the 90s until now

Sofia Vergara is without a doubt one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood. The Colombian icon has dazzled with her beauty since she first stepped into the entertainment industry, proving that she had all the charisma, uniqueness, and talent to achieve success.

Sofia Vergara at the Annual American Comedy Awards (February 6, 2000.)

Now that the 51-year-old actress is starting a new chapter in her life, many have been catching up on her personal and professional projects. Sofia recently went viral for one video in particular, which shows footage of her television appearances throughout her career, beginning in 1995 when she was only 23 years old, showcasing her incredible fashion style and her signature smile.

Sofia Vergara at the 6th Latin Grammy Awards (2005)

The first clips show her as a host from the show ‘Fuera de Serie’ where she traveled the world and showed viewers the traditional dishes and scenic views of different countries. Fast forward to 1999, Sofia went on to make her first major appearance on ‘Baywatch,’ captivating viewers at 27 years old.

Sofia Vergara at the 29th American Cinematheque Award Honoring Reese Witherspoon (October 30, 2015)

The 2000s were definitely a decisive decade for Sofia, who started to slowly take over Hollywood, showing her comedic abilities in the 2004 film ‘Soul Plane.’ The actress began her 30s with plenty of television and film experience to move on to greater things, embodying her iconic character Gloria in ‘Modern Family.’

Sofia Vergara for America’s Got Talent Season 18 (2022)

The viral video also shows footage of Sofia receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming an international sensation, and influencing younger generations of Latinas with her successful career after appearing in blockbuster films and becoming a businesswoman, with her own clothing line and beauty line. Watch the video here!