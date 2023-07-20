Sofia Vergara shares how she went from selling calendars to owning million-dollar businesses

Sofia Vergara has one of the most recognizable faces in America. The actress and entrepreneur has been involved in Hollywood for years, becoming a brand in itself. In an appearance on the show “Hart to Hart,” hosted by Kevin Hart, Vergara spoke about her career, her history-making turn as Gloria in “Modern Family” and how she managed to build a multi-billion dollar business from nothing.

“In the Latin market, I had my job at Univision,” explains Vergara, shedding some light on how her businesses started before she had her big break with “Modern Family.” “At that time in the ‘90s, I was making money. But it wasn’t mansion money,” she said. “I always wanted more. I always wanted to create something for me, for my son, for my family. You know, I went from Colombia from living with a lot of problems to the United States and I wanted to take care of all of them. I wanted to make money. I love money,” she said with a smile, prompting a big laugh from Hart.

“I started making calendars. The only thing that I could sell was really myself,” she said. She then showed different modeling poses for the months of January and February, prompting another laugh from the audience. “I did really good!” she said. “I started realizing, ‘I am the product.’”

Vergara revealed that her dream was to become a Latina version of Martha Stewart, someone who other people could look to to provide an assortment of various products. As of 2021, Vergara had established three succesful businesses: a talent management firm called Latin World Entertainment, a lingerie brand called EBY, and Raze, a digital media company with a Latino focus.

Aside from her role in “Modern Family” that made her into one of the highest paid actresses in the business, Vergara has known how to capitalize on her skillset and personality. She has also known how to build on her wealth, being unafraid of getting involved with commercials in a time when no other actors were doing it. It’s been a project that has brought her immense success with her establishing a net worth of $180 million.

