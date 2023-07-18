Sofia Vergara enjoys girls’ night out with Camila Morrone after news of split from Joe Manganiello

It has been a wild day full of breakups. This morning news broke that Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, were splitting after two years of marriage. But they weren’t the only celebrity couple- shocking news came that Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara were divorcing after seven years of marriage.



The news came while Vergara was in Italy. She’s been there for over a week on vacation, celebrating her 51st birthday there. Although she has not addressed the reports herself, she shared insight into how she’s coping with the situation. She has been sharing incredible photos and videos, and having fun with her friends, and tonight, she met up with the one and only Camila Morrone.





Vergara’s girls’ night included not only Morrone, but Lucila Solá, the ex-girlfriend of Al Pacino.

Morrone, who split ways from Leonardo Dicaprio in 2022, is a Latina powerhouse just like Vergara, which makes their friendship extra special. The daughter of Argentine actors Maximo Morrone and Lucila Polak has made a name for herself in the acting and modeling world. She recently got nominated for her first Emmy for her work on Daisy Jones and the Six.



Sad news for Vergara and Mangello

The couple announced the news of their divorce in a joint statement Monday. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”



The couple first met in July 2014 at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Manganiello proposed on Christmas Day in 2014, The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, and they got engaged on November 2015.

Since their wedding, Joe has been a stepfather to Sofia’s son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. He is also a father to their chihuahua, Bubbles, who just celebrated his 10th birthday. Although it is not confirmed, considering their relationship, the dog will likely stay with his father.