Al Pacino: All you should know about his three kids

Al Pacino is expecting his third child. The 83 year old actor revealed that his 29 year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant, and their family is expanding. Pacino, who’s never married, has three kids from two previous relationships.

Julie Marie Pacino

Al and Julie Pacino

Pacino and acting coach Jan Tarrant had their first child in 1989. Nowadays, Julie Marie Pacino is also involved in the film industry, having a degree from New York Film Academy and being involved in the development of two production companies: Poverty Row Entertainment and Tiny Apples.

Anton James and Olivia Pacino

Pacino and his family

In 2001, Pacino’s had twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D’Angelo, an actress. Pacino and D’Angelo had their children via IVF, with the two beginning a lenghty process in the year 1997.

D’Angelo discussed her relationship with Pacino in an Instagram post earlier this month, sharing that they met 27 years ago and continue to be a part of each other’s lives. “We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents- and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed,” she wrote.

While Anton appears to have no social media accounts, Olivia is more active, often sharing updates about her dad.