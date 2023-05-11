Robert De Niro’s new baby makes TV debut: Name revealed

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are welcoming their new daughter. The couple revealed the name of their new baby and shared an adorable photo of the little one wearing a pink onesie.

CBS Mornings reported that Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro was born on April 6, explaining to Gayle King that she was 8 pounds and 6 ounces at the time of her birth. It was also reported that the 79-year-old actor and the martial arts instructor “both wanted” to have a baby, adding that the pregnancy was “planned.”

“They’re over the moon. She was brought here in love. He’s very psyched about it,” King told the viewers. The couple were first linked together in August 2021, following his failed relationship with Grace Hightower.

De Niro and Chen first met on the set of ‘The Intern‘ back in 2015, when she was working as a martial arts instructor. The Hollywood star is known for keeping his personal life private, however, they have been spotted going on romantic dates since 2021. Most recently, they were photographed in the South of France holding hands and sharing a kiss, while vacationing with a group of friends.

The actor is father to six other children, from his previous relationship with Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith, and Grace Hightower.