Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson is addressing her relationship with her dad, Bill Hudson. In a new interview, Kate opened up about her father, revealing that while the two are estranged, there might be some hope for them in the future.

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Kate appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, where she discussed her debut record “Glorious,” coming out this May 17. She was asked about her father, a relationship that has been distant for most of their life, with Kate and her brother Oliver revealing that they were mostly raised by their mother Goldie Hawn and her husband Kurt Russell.

“I don’t really have one,” said Kate after the interviewer asked her about her relationship with her father. “But it’s warming up,” she said with a smile. “It will be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectations with my father. I just want him to be happy.”

Kate’s relationship with her father over the years

Kate and Oliver grew up with their mother and Kurt Russell. The couple had a son, Wyatt, with the three being raised together. She and Oliver didn’t have much of a relationship with their father Bill after his split from their mother, and despite all the stress, Kate has made it clear that she’s forgiven him.

“I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him,” she said in 2016, at an appearance at “The Howard Stern Show.” “So I forgive him.”