Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin celebrate their kids’ graduation

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chris Martin were spotted at their kids’ high school graduation ceremony in Santa Monica. The audience was filled with their family members, including Blythe Danner, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel.

The two dressed up for Apple’s big day.

Photos show excited parents smiling and taking photos of their children. Gwyneth Paltrow wore a yellow sundress while her ex-husband Chris Martin wore a black suit and some sunglasses. They were photographed walking towards the ceremony, with Paltrow joined by her mother, Blythe Danner.

The two parents looked happy to support their daughter.

Kate Hudson wore white and excitedly cheered her son as he walked the stage. She was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who wore black and celebrated her grandson’s achievement.