Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin celebrate their kids’ graduation

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chris Martin were spotted at their kids’ high school graduation ceremony in Santa Monica. The audience was filled with their family members, including Blythe Danner, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel.
Kate Hudson’s son is dating the daughter of a famous couple
Gwyneth Paltrow gives the best family advice to Kourtney Kardashian
Photos show excited parents smiling and taking photos of their children. Gwyneth Paltrow wore a yellow sundress while her ex-husband Chris Martin wore a black suit and some sunglasses. They were photographed walking towards the ceremony, with Paltrow joined by her mother, Blythe Danner.
Kate Hudson wore white and excitedly cheered her son as he walked the stage. She was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who wore black and celebrated her grandson’s achievement.
Kate and her ex-husband Chris Robinson are the parents of Ryder. The actress shared an excited and lengthy post on Instagram, celebrating her son and his hard work. “You are the most incredible young man,” she wrote of her son. “Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”
The post shows two photos, the first one featuring Kate and her children and the second one featuring Ryder showing off his diploma and joined by his mother and his father.
Paltrow and Martin were together for years and had two kids: Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. The couple divorced on 2016 and maintains an amicable relationship. Currently, Martin is dating Dakota Johnson and Paltrow is married to Brad Falchuk.